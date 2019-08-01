Govt plans to ban plastic bags on Independence day: Zartaj Gul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said polythene bags were a threat to the environment besides the health hazards after knowing the worst affects of polythene the government was committed to ban it across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the government would ban its use across the Federal capital from August 14, it chose the Independence Day (14 August) for banning the polythene bags as the day holds immense importance for the entire nation.

Until the common man would not get serious towards clean and green Pakistan campaign, the government could not achieve its environmental targets,adding the government and masses needed to work in collaboration to get rid of polythene curse,she commented.

"The incumbent government is determined to take stern actions against any violation and to impose strict ban over the use of plastic bags,"she statedShe said 55 billion plastic bags were being used annually in the country that amounts to consumption of 275 bags, per person per year.

According to a 2018 survey report of Environment Protection Department, "as many as 55 billion plastic bags are used per year in Pakistan while the amount of plastic use is increasing by 15% each year," she further mentioned.