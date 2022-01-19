Govt plans to connect Shandoor with expressway to promote tourism: Saif

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Wednesday said that the provincial government was going to start work on a project to connect Shandoor, Chitral with the expressway which would usher in a new era of development in the region and increase tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Wednesday said that the provincial government was going to start work on a project to connect Shandoor, Chitral with the expressway which would usher in a new era of development in the region and increase tourism.

The provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is paying equal attention to the development of all districts and to promote the tourism sector in Chitral district.

The Special Assistant on Information expressed these views during a meeting with the PTI Upper Chitral delegation at his office. The delegation included senior leaders of PTI Upper Chitral Aminul Hassan, Muhammad Qasim, former President Youth Wing Muhammad Haroon, Naseer Ahmed and Zubair Ahmed Chitrali.

Barrister Saif said that there are world famous tourist destinations in Chitral which the provincial government is equipping with more facilities so that the tourist potential of these destinations can be fully utilized.

On this occasion, the strategy regarding the upcoming local body elections was discussed. The party leaders briefed the Special Assistant regarding the political situation in the region, their preparations for the local government elections and the challenges ahead.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said in a statement issued from his office that rains and snowfall were continuing in different districts of the province. In such weather, people going to tourist places should take precautionary measures.

He further said that Rescue 1122 including PDMA and Galyat and Kaghan Development Authorities have been alerted to deal with any untoward incident and provide timely assistance to the citizens.

Barrister Saif also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the deaths in the roof collapse incident in Upper Kurram. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the two women.