UrduPoint.com

Govt Plans To Connect Shandoor With Expressway To Promote Tourism: Saif

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Govt plans to connect Shandoor with expressway to promote tourism: Saif

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Wednesday said that the provincial government was going to start work on a project to connect Shandoor, Chitral with the expressway which would usher in a new era of development in the region and increase tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Wednesday said that the provincial government was going to start work on a project to connect Shandoor, Chitral with the expressway which would usher in a new era of development in the region and increase tourism.

The provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is paying equal attention to the development of all districts and to promote the tourism sector in Chitral district.

The Special Assistant on Information expressed these views during a meeting with the PTI Upper Chitral delegation at his office. The delegation included senior leaders of PTI Upper Chitral Aminul Hassan, Muhammad Qasim, former President Youth Wing Muhammad Haroon, Naseer Ahmed and Zubair Ahmed Chitrali.

Barrister Saif said that there are world famous tourist destinations in Chitral which the provincial government is equipping with more facilities so that the tourist potential of these destinations can be fully utilized.

On this occasion, the strategy regarding the upcoming local body elections was discussed. The party leaders briefed the Special Assistant regarding the political situation in the region, their preparations for the local government elections and the challenges ahead.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said in a statement issued from his office that rains and snowfall were continuing in different districts of the province. In such weather, people going to tourist places should take precautionary measures.

He further said that Rescue 1122 including PDMA and Galyat and Kaghan Development Authorities have been alerted to deal with any untoward incident and provide timely assistance to the citizens.

Barrister Saif also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the deaths in the roof collapse incident in Upper Kurram. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the two women.

Related Topics

Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Body Elections Chitral Muhammad Ali Rescue 1122 Women All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

CPO distributes cash prizes, commendatory certific ..

CPO distributes cash prizes, commendatory certificates among police personnel

5 minutes ago
 Work on master plan for city's beautification unde ..

Work on master plan for city's beautification underway

5 minutes ago
 Slovakia's Sulik Says Sanctions on Russia Only Har ..

Slovakia's Sulik Says Sanctions on Russia Only Harm, Russians Will Not Return Cr ..

5 minutes ago
 Kiev Not Planning Offensive Military Operations in ..

Kiev Not Planning Offensive Military Operations in Donbas - Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of four members of a f ..

IGP takes notice of killing of four members of a family

5 minutes ago
 VC, SALU chairs meeting of examination committee

VC, SALU chairs meeting of examination committee

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.