Govt plans to construct two dams, remodeling of Bara River in Khyber tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :To conserve water resources, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has planned to construct two dams and remodeling of Bara River to promote agriculture and generate employment opportunities for tribesmen.

The water reservoirs including Jabba and Bara dams would be constructed in Khyber tribal district on which around Rs 930 million would be spent during current fiscal year, officials in KP Government told APP on Sunday.

The Government has proposed allocation of Rs 700 million for Jabba dam and Rs 230 million for Bara dam for fiscal year 2019-20 for effective conservation of water resources in the rugged tribal district.

On completion these projects would help conserve water for irrigation and drinking purposes besides bringing the vast unproductive lands in Khyber under agriculture net.

Efforts would be made to use the water of Bara dam for drinking purposes for people of Peshawar especially Hayatabad, the official informed.

In addition to these schemes, five gigantic projects worth Rs3950 million have been developed by the Government for strengthening of water management and irrigation infrastructure to increase agriculture productivity.

The KP Government has developed a 10-year Accelerated Integrated Program (AIP), which is being implemented through Planning and Agriculture Department aimed at to expedite pace of economic development in the once hitherto neglected erstwhile Fata.

Extension and remodeling of Bara River canal system in Khyber district covering Peshawar would be made on which Rs200 million would be spent during current fiscal year.

A comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of Dandy small dam in North Waziristan with an allocation of Rs 150 million for current fiscal year were prepared to store the rainy and flood water. It will help alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for thousands of tribal people through strengthening of agriculture and livestock services.

Work on construction of small check dams and water storage reservoirs in merged areas with a allocation of Rs 380 million and building of small dams at feasibility sites costing Rs380 million would commence in current fiscal year.

Similarly, Rs680 million were proposed for Gomal Zam dam in South Waziristan and Rs100 million for Kurram Tangi Dam Stage-II in North Waziristan for 2019-20.

A comprehensive mechanism has been developed for construction and improvement of irrigation channels and water Pounds with an estimated cost of Rs 380 million, construction of Kundiwan Weir in South Waziristan costing Rs 320 million and new solar tube wells besides solarization of existing tubes wells on which Rs 100 million would be spent during current financial year would bring green revolution in erstwhile Fata.

Priorities are being given on institutional strengthening, capacity building of staff and construction of official infrastructure of irrigation department on which around Rs100 million would be spent by June 2020.

Feasibility studies and designs of 26 small dams having 166,282 cultivable command area and 555,103 acres feet storage capacity, has been either completed or practical work in progress in different districts of KP.

The detailed designs of seven small dams including Chamak Mira Abbottabad, Surkhawai Mardan, Naki and Bahadar Khel Nowshera, Makh Banda& Chasmi Akorkhel in Karak and Darabanzam in DI Khan were also completed.

Likewise, feasibility studies of nine others small dams were completed including Kora Nullah, Choudwan Zam and Sheikh Haider Zaman in DI Khan, Kuhai and Panjar in Buner, Tora Wari Hangu, Shoukas, Zari Karak and Tankzam in Tank district and feasibility studies of Legani Buner, Sarozai Hangu and Zawona Darvazai dams besides Pezu in Lakki Marwat are in progress.

Feasibility studies of four small dams including Shah Tooth, Chitta Batta, Shungali Banda and Shina in Manshera are in approval stage on which work would soon begins.

The official said 25 small dams were completed in KP, adding 18 were completed including nine each under ADP and PSDP after 2003.

The projects completed under ADP includes Ghandyaley, Chanday Fatehay Khan& Auxillaryh Kandar in Kohat, Naryab Hangu, Sharki & Changhoz in Karak, Bargantau Bannu and Jalozai dams in Nowshera districts.

Small dams completed under PSDP includes Laughar, Karak, Ghole Banda, Mardankhel in Karak, Khari Bara Haripur, Jabba Khattak Nowshera, Palai CHarsadda, Darmalak Kohat and Khundal in Swabi district.

Work on 10 others small dams projects are in progress under ADP including Satti Khalli Bannu, Latambar Karak, Marobi& Jaroba Nowshera and Chapra Haripur.

The official said over 90pc work on five others projects including Shah Kaleem & Gul Dheri Nowshera, Kiyala Abbottabad, Gadwalian Haripur and Jhangara dam in Abbottabad were completed.

Under PSDP, around 90pc work on ZamirGul dam and 60pc on Bada dam in Swabi were completed besides 10pc on Ichar Nullah and Manchura dams in Manshera district.

Prior of 2003, he said seven smalls dams were completed having 207,900 cultivable command area with storage capacity of 211,920 acres feet including Baran Bannu, Tanda, Kandar and Darwazai in Kohat, Khal, Chatri and Khanpur dams in Karak with an estimated cost of Rs3123.482 million.

After construction of these small dams, food requirements of around 600,000 families would be fulfilled besides raising the socio economic conditions of four million poor people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.