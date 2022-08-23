Govt plans to digitalise BISE Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Swat Chairman Syed Nabi Shah said on Tuesday that the Swat Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education will be digitized soon to enable quick resolution of students' problems and service delivery.

Addressing the position holder students in the Matric examination of Khyber Education academy Brekot Swat, Syed Nabi said that education was the only way to achieve success in life.

While congratulating the position holder students, he said that the digitalization of the board will help in solving the problems of the students and quick compilation of results apart from paper marking.

He said students are the future of Pakistan and the nation has great expectations from them.

Nabi urged teachers and educational institutions to focus on students' character and co-curricular activities as well.