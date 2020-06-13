UrduPoint.com
Govt Plans To Ensure Well-being Of Neglected Segments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:59 AM

Govt plans to ensure well-being of neglected segments

The Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2020-21 has indicated that the priorities focus of the government on reducing vulnerabilities and mainstreaming target population

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2020-21 has indicated that the priorities focus of the government on reducing vulnerabilities and mainstreaming target population.

Plan including children, women and persons with disabilities, youth, patients, senior citizen, transgender, unattended segments etc. to secure their livelihood, promote well being and income opportunities with participation's of all stakeholders and development partners etc.

The ADP will endeavor to mitigate the challenging socio-economic impacts of the pandemic for most affected population groups losing lives and livelihoods, and without access to social safety nets.

The COVID-19 has forced the world into facing an unprecedented crisis, with global public health emergency crisis at its core and fast rolling into an economic, social and human rights crisis also.

In order to mitigate COVID-19 challenges, the government in ADP 2020-19 has set a target to rise level of awareness among for ensuring income security and targeted social assistance for the most marginalized and vulnerable segments of the society.

