Govt Plans To Expand Network Of Labor Colonies To Serve Poor People: Ahmad Jawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:40 PM

Govt plans to expand network of Labor colonies to serve poor people: Ahmad Jawad

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Ahmad Jawad Sunday said that his government was taking practical steps to help the poor under 'Naya Pakistan housing program' the network of state-of art labour colonies would further expand to the entire country.

All modern facilities such as schools, hospitals, roads, parks, water supply, electricity, sewerage and mosque were provided in labour colonies, he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

"Transparent allotment of flats would be available in Labour Housing Colonies in KP, Punjab and other cities of the country," he added.

He said work on labor colonies of Punjab and KP is in full swing and number of decisions taken by the current government will be useful for the workers for years to come.

He also appreciated the step of Punjab government for increasing minimum monthly wage to Rs 20,000 of labour, adding, the announcement of the Punjab's first minimum wage aims to solve poverty in the working class and to ensure that workers could handle a soaring cost of living in the future.

He said government will prioritize and safeguard the welfare of workers from all levels to ensure no one is left behind.

Prime Minister Imran Khan always prefers welfare of poor people and tries to mitigate their pain through various government welfare project under Ehsaas umbrella, he added.

PTI government would protect labourers' rights at all costs and they would not have to sleep on roads after the construction of labour colonies and panagahs.

