Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Govt plans to integrate MoHR helpline for coordination between police, media & victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The government is planning to integrate the HRD Ministry's helpline 1099 to strengthen coordination between the police, media, and victims at the grassroots level.

Talking to APP, Director General Ministry of Human Rights Dr: Jahanzeb Khan said that there is a dire need to create awareness about the helpline quarterly year.

He said that the integration of helplines would help the people and 15 different officials' helplines integrate each other's and SOP would be completed that would facilitate the people.

He said that the purpose of awareness should be protection from abuse, and exploitation, used for exploitation, without parental care, or used for child trafficking, abduction, and sale of children and rescue the women and marginalized segments of society.

He said that the Government is taking action by law to radically increase women's representation in all administrative leadership positions (including departmental head offices and key field offices.

Dr. Jahanzeb Khan also said that the media should play a vital role in this regard, adding that for the support and protection of victims, the media should maintain the code of ethics.

