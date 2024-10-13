Govt Plans To Integrate MoHR Helpline For Coordination Between Police, Media & Victims
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The government is planning to integrate the HRD Ministry's helpline 1099 to strengthen coordination between the police, media, and victims at the grassroots level.
Talking to APP, Director General Ministry of Human Rights Dr: Jahanzeb Khan said that there is a dire need to create awareness about the helpline quarterly year.
He said that the integration of helplines would help the people and 15 different officials' helplines integrate each other's and SOP would be completed that would facilitate the people.
He said that the purpose of awareness should be protection from abuse, and exploitation, used for exploitation, without parental care, or used for child trafficking, abduction, and sale of children and rescue the women and marginalized segments of society.
He said that the Government is taking action by law to radically increase women's representation in all administrative leadership positions (including departmental head offices and key field offices.
Dr. Jahanzeb Khan also said that the media should play a vital role in this regard, adding that for the support and protection of victims, the media should maintain the code of ethics.
\778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police conducts search operation in Race Course area2 minutes ago
-
Christian Community Larkana celebrate annual 53rd holy pilgrimage of Bibi Mariyum in Church2 minutes ago
-
Elimination of IPPs deal clause lauded2 minutes ago
-
Sports Directorate organizes Annual Fun Sports Day2 minutes ago
-
Advocate Javed Najam-ul-Saqib elected as AJK Supreme Court Bar Association President2 minutes ago
-
LDA completes digital mapping of 7,000 illegal commercial buildings in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Woman falls prey to 'honor' killing in Swat2 minutes ago
-
Seven gamblers arrested during raid2 minutes ago
-
AJK all set to celebrate 77th founding anniversary of AJK government on October 242 minutes ago
-
Five injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
WASA ensures no stagnant water on mosque, school and hospital routes12 minutes ago
-
'No democratic person can go against constitutional package': Ahsan Iqbal13 minutes ago