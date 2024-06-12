Open Menu

Govt Plans To Invest Hefty Amount In Primary Education

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 08:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The best investment of any government is in the human development, therefore the incumbent government has planned to invest a hefty amount in education sector in order to provide suitable environment for the education of children.

Finance Minister in his Budget Speech on Wednesday said that to ensure provision of quality education to our youth, the government had taken numerous steps including improvement of infrastructure and educational facilities in 167 schools of the federal capital.

Similarly, the government has planned to start a 'School Meal Pogramme' under which healthy diet would be provided in 200 primary schools of ICT to improve the physical and mental growth of the students.

While highlighting the importance of digital literacy, the government would facilitate the schools with tablets & internet, Chromebooks, smart screens, and also introduce digital interventions and blend learning. Furthermore, digital libraries would be established to promote the culture education, and research.

As many as 16 degrees colleges of the Islamabad would be transformed into result oriented training institutes with cooperation of renowned universities like NUST, NUML, NSU and COMSATS. These institutions would offer six months courses to increase employment opportunities for youth.

The government is going to introduce education voucher scheme for the enrolled students of private sector schools aimed at providing access to quality education to the poor and needy students.

Similarly, Early Childhood Education (ECE) Centers would be established in 100 schools so that a strong foundation of education could be provided to the small children.

However, Pink Buses were being introduced for the traveling of female students from village to city.

On the directions of the Prime Minister, Daanish Schools project was being spread till Islamabad, Balochistan, Azad Jammun and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

