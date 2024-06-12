Govt Plans To Invest Hefty Amount In Primary Education
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 08:37 PM
The best investment of any government is in the human development, therefore the incumbent government has planned to invest a hefty amount in education sector in order to provide suitable environment for the education of children
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The best investment of any government is in the human development, therefore the incumbent government has planned to invest a hefty amount in education sector in order to provide suitable environment for the education of children.
Finance Minister in his Budget Speech on Wednesday said that to ensure provision of quality education to our youth, the government had taken numerous steps including improvement of infrastructure and educational facilities in 167 schools of the federal capital.
Similarly, the government has planned to start a 'School Meal Pogramme' under which healthy diet would be provided in 200 primary schools of ICT to improve the physical and mental growth of the students.
While highlighting the importance of digital literacy, the government would facilitate the schools with tablets & internet, Chromebooks, smart screens, and also introduce digital interventions and blend learning. Furthermore, digital libraries would be established to promote the culture education, and research.
As many as 16 degrees colleges of the Islamabad would be transformed into result oriented training institutes with cooperation of renowned universities like NUST, NUML, NSU and COMSATS. These institutions would offer six months courses to increase employment opportunities for youth.
The government is going to introduce education voucher scheme for the enrolled students of private sector schools aimed at providing access to quality education to the poor and needy students.
Similarly, Early Childhood Education (ECE) Centers would be established in 100 schools so that a strong foundation of education could be provided to the small children.
However, Pink Buses were being introduced for the traveling of female students from village to city.
On the directions of the Prime Minister, Daanish Schools project was being spread till Islamabad, Balochistan, Azad Jammun and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Recent Stories
Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky
Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual ..
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland
Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector
Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards
US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine war
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bowl first against USA
PDMA signs MoU with German organisation for disaster risk reduction
PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelihood assistance through Loader ..
NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils Rs18.877 tri ..
Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual Plan13 minutes ago
-
Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector13 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards14 minutes ago
-
PDMA signs MoU with German organisation for disaster risk reduction11 minutes ago
-
PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelihood assistance through Loader Rickshaw distributio ..2 hours ago
-
NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal2 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils Rs18.877 trillion federal budget2 hours ago
-
Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack case2 hours ago
-
DIG takes notice of injured policeman2 hours ago
-
Delegation of Punjab University students visits PSCA2 hours ago
-
Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha2 hours ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements at cattle markets2 hours ago