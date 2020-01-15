Govt plans to launch E-Portal for athletes: Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza

(@FahadShabbir)

To bring and uplift the talented athletes to fore, the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday said the government was trying to create an E-Portal for sports persons

"We were planning to launch an E-Portal under the headship of Prime Minister Imran Khan where the athletes especially from far flung areas could upload their top performances videos," she said and added the Prime Minister takes very keen interest in sports.

"Through this portal we will have direct contact with players and will support and bring them to the spotlight," the minister who was chief guest at the closing ceremony of Pakistan Inter board Boys Gala 2020 said here at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium.

She said we want athletes from Fata to Sindh (every part of the country) to get a chance at every level in sports. "We have 60 percent of youth, therefore it was the government's responsibility to encourage them in constructive activities to make Pakistan a healthy and prosperous country," she said.

She also lauded the Inter Board Sports Committee and Balochistan education Board for holding the Inter Board Boys Gala 2020 in a befitting manner.

"A true spirit of nationalism was portrayed in the Sports Gala as Boys and Girls from every part of the country participated in the mega event," she said.

A total of 1100 boys and 850 girls from 26 and 24 Boards featured in the Sports Gala. She also urged the Provinces to give priority to sports. "We will also host the next edition of the South Asian Games in Pakistan," she said.

The minister said schools should have playgrounds in its premises. "At our times we were awarded extra marks for sports activities," she said and added this old culture needs to be revived.

She also asked the media persons to encourage and promote players as much as they can. "It is the media which gives hope to the people and portrays the soft image of the country," she said.

She also lauded the British Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan and javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She also asked the sports federations not to involve sports in politics as the sportspersons suffer through this.