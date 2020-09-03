Govt plans to resume registration for 'Hunarmand Pakistan' after Sept 15

After a visible decline in coronavirus pandemic, the government has step up its efforts to achieve the target of enrolling 100,000 youth in high tech and conventional trades under the 'Hunarmand Pakistan' (Skill for All) programme by the end of this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :After a visible decline in coronavirus pandemic, the government has step up its efforts to achieve the target of enrolling 100,000 youth in high tech and conventional trades under the 'Hunarmand Pakistan' (Skill for All) programme by the end of this year.

"All is set for resuming the registration of youth under first phase of the 'Hunarmand Pakistan' programme after September 15 -- a date being considered by the government for reopening the educational institutions across the country," said National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director Dr Nasir Khan.

Talking to APP here Thursday, he said the first phase of 'Hunarmand Pakistan' was launched this year after dividing it into two portions.

In a first portion of the programme, a target was set for imparting six-month training courses to 50,000 less developed areas youth in traditional trades such as welding, plumbing, dress-making, cooking, electrician and others.

"We have already enrolled 20,000 individuals under this portion, who have already completed one-month training of the course," he noted.

He said the enrollment of second batch would be started after September 15 under which 30,000 youth from under-developed areas would be registered.

To a query, the ED said some 280 institutions were dedicated in the less-developed areas for imparting trainings in such trades.

Similarly, the government aimed to train 50,000 young people in high tech trades including artificial intelligence, robotics and cloud computing, he said.So far 17,000 individuals had been enrolled for such courses.

"We are fully committed to train 50,000 each in high tech and traditional trades under 'Hunarmand Pakistan' by end of the Fiscal Year 2020-21," he resolved.

He said it was worth mentioning that youth from less developed areas were also being given opportunity to get training in high tech courses from modern institutions, located in major cities.

Boarding and lodging facilities was also being provided to such students, he added.