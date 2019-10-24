Govt plans to revisit structure of CDA; says Minister

Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Thursday said the government was planning to revisit the structure of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the people of high stature would be hired to head the CDA Board

In the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior held under the Chairmanship of MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, the minister updated the Committee about steps to address various issues of the metropolitan.

The issue of kiosks (khokhas) would also be addressed and the CDA wanted to introduce a uniform design of kiosks for a better look, he added.

The representatives from Capital Development Authority briefed the committee about issues in Farash town and proposed solutions for them. The representatives from Farash Town also placed their grievances before the Committee and the minister assured to resolve the issues of Farash town on priority.

A bill the Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2019 moved by MNA Asad Umer was also placed before the Committee. The Committee recommended that the bill might be passed by National Assembly as it would be very useful.

Among others, MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Raza Nasrullah, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Mr. Rahat AmanUllah Bhatti, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Syed Iftikhar Ul Hassan, Abdul Qadir Patel, Asmatullah, Moulana Abdul Akber Chitrali, Asad Umer and the senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Law and Justice, ICT Police and CDA, attended the meeting.