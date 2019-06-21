Govt plans to set up SEZ for electric vehicles in Kamra

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said the government was planning to set up a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) dedicated for electric vehicles ' manufacturing with the assistance of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

He made these remarks in a meeting held here with the global Electric Vehicles (EVs) manufacturers from China.

Amin, in a statement, said, "There is plenty of skilled to semi-skilled workforce in Kamra (Attock) the proposed site for the SEZ. Electric vehicles will not only bring reduction in environmental pollution but also minimize Pakistan's oil import bill. Currently Pakistan has more electricity supply than demand while government is paying to the power producers in terms of capacity. This makes the situation conducive for introducing electrical vehicles in the transport sector." The ministry of Climate Change had also negotiated for the installation of electrical charging infrastructures with oil marketing companies whereas their response was encouraging, he added.

A delegation of JW Forland, manufactures of Foton vehicles, and Daewoo Pakistan visited the ministry and expressed their willingness to set up electric bus manufacturing facility in Pakistan. The other members of the delegation included Director South Asia Region Kevin Xia and Chairman of Daewoo Pakistan Shaheryar Chisty The visit of the delegation had come subsequent to the Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China where he visited JW's manufacturing plant in Beijing and invited the company to set up a similar facility in Pakistan.

JW Forland General Manager Overseas Gary Gao during the meeting said, "JW Forland is anxiously waiting for Pakistan's electric vehicle policy and the company has been encouraged with the new government's plan to catch up with the pace of the world for moving towards electric vehicles.

The Chinese delegation was of the view that EV market was newer in the world and they were happy that Pakistan's government was eager to gain benefit through it.

JW Forland expressed their desire to set up an assembly for electric vehicles especially buses who were also interested to run electric buses in urban areas of Pakistan with the help of Daewoo Pakistan.

Both the companies would submit their proposal to the Ministry of Climate Change, which was finalizing its EV policy, in a couple of weeks.

However, they expected out of the box support from the government keeping in view the fact that EV buses were not commercially viable without government's support.

The delegation told the adviser that more than 80 percent urban bus system in Beijing comprises EV buses. "The Chinese government has to provide heavy subsidy for that," it added.

They also requested the adviser to speak to the governor Sindh for launching electric buses for Green Line Metro project of Karachi, which was solely funded by the Federal government.

The adviser said he would speak to his government over the issue whereas they were considering Islamabad and Lahore for that purpose.

"Lahore is facing a severe problem of environmental pollution while Islamabad is a small and manageable city," he added.

It merits mention here that the federal government was taking the issue of environment pollution and climate change very seriously and had come up with enthusiastic plan of 10 billion Tree plantation program.

Moreover, the prime minister had tasked Ministry of Climate Change for framing Electric Vehicle Policy with the help of stake holders and as per global trends.