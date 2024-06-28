Govt Plans To Start Allied Health Sciences Programs In Merged Areas Colleges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:11 PM
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi here Friday chaired a meeting to discuss launching of allied health and nursing programs in merged districts
The meeting among others was attended by Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) and concerned officials of higher education and health department.
The minister was briefed about launching of these programs in merged districts and was told that KMU would provide laboratories and technical assistance while provincial government would provide colleges and infrastructure.
Meeting was also informed about the list of colleges selected for launching allied health science and nursing programs.
Speaking on the occasion, minister also suggested inclusion of colleges in the list that are situated in settled areas where ratio of enrollment is slow. He said that provincial government desires to start allied health sciences programs in colleges enabling youth to become skilled and find employment.
He also directed officials of KMU and concerned authorities to visit colleges that are selected adding that steps should be taken to start these programs in month of September.
