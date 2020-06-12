UrduPoint.com
Govt Plans To Start Importing High Grade Petrol, Diesel In 2020-21

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:18 PM

Govt plans to start importing high grade petrol, diesel in 2020-21

The government has planned to start importing high grade petrol and diesel during the fiscal year 2020-21 aimed at tackling the environmental issues and meeting requirements of high-tech vehicles in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has planned to start importing high grade petrol and diesel during the fiscal year 2020-21 aimed at tackling the environmental issues and meeting requirements of high-tech vehicles in the country.

"To reduce the environmental impact through improved quality of fuel, high grade imports of petroleum products i.e. Petrol and High Speed Diesel is planned to be initiated during 2020-21," according to the Annual Development Plan (ADP).

Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan has recently inaugurated a Euro-IV and V standard fuel testing laboratory here at the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP).

The facility has been set up in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives to ensure availability of high grade fuels conforming the latest vehicles and tackle environmental issues like smog & air pollution.

Following the directives, a strategy was being worked out by the Petroleum Division to start import of the Euro-IV & V fuel besides producing it at local level. Currently, Euro-II & III standard petrol and diesel were available in the country.

