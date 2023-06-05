UrduPoint.com

Govt Plans To Upgrade Major Airports At Par International Standards: Saad Rafique

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 06:21 PM

Govt plans to upgrade major airports at par international standards: Saad Rafique

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the PML-N-led government had planned to upgrade the country's major airports with the addition of modern facilities for passengers to bring the airports at par with international standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the PML-N-led government had planned to upgrade the country's major airports with the addition of modern facilities for passengers to bring the airports at par with international standards.

Talking to a private news channel on Monday, the minister said, "We will provide maximum basic facilities to passengers in airports and railway stations and generate more revenue for the department aiming to drive it to self-sufficiency." Apart from this, the government was also planning to upgrade security checks at railway stations, he added.

Rafique said the government was taking several steps to improve the performance of airport authority and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) services and would provide maximum facilities to the passengers.

He said that a contract had been signed with the New York City government to operate the renowned Roosevelt Hotel of the PIA situated in New York (USA) for three years.

The minister further said that three international airports, including Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad, were being outsourced and made it clear that "outsourcing did not mean privatisation".

A credible company, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank, had also been given the task of outsourcing the airports as no Pakistani company had the experience in this regard, he mentioned.

The minister said that work of up-gradation at airports had already been started, adding the Gwadar International Airport was also under construction and would soon become operational.

Replying to a question, he said that it was the first time in history that Quetta airport had started direct flights to Makkah for Hajj which was hassle-free and easy for passengers.

To another question, he replied that the government was taking practical steps including the up-gradation of unmanned and vulnerable railway level crossings across the country in collaboration with respective provincial governments.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Lahore Islamabad Quetta World Bank Hajj Privatisation Khawaja Saad Rafique Hotel Company Gwadar Makkah New York From Government PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Milley Says There Is 'Always Risk' of Escalation A ..

Milley Says There Is 'Always Risk' of Escalation Amid Ukraine Attacks Inside Rus ..

5 minutes ago
 Turkey's Annual Inflation Drops to 39.59% in May - ..

Turkey's Annual Inflation Drops to 39.59% in May - Statistics Authority

7 minutes ago
 DG PHA visits different parts of city

DG PHA visits different parts of city

5 minutes ago
 Four Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

Four Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

5 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes sheds of 80 shops at Jail Road

LDA demolishes sheds of 80 shops at Jail Road

5 minutes ago
 China to expand 5G application scenarios, boost R& ..

China to expand 5G application scenarios, boost R&D on 6G

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.