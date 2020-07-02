Govt planting sustainable trees along side motorways, highways, to protect environment: Zartaj Gull

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Thursday said that following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for "green and clean" Pakistan, the focus has been given to plant sustainable trees along side motorways, and highways, besides developing national parks in all provinces of Pakistan.

Expressing these views in a ptv program, she said that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved to plant those trees along side the roads which could bear the harsh weather and sustainable for longer period. Fruit trees, she said would also be panted in different areas of the country to provide benefit to local community. She appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government for improving environment by protecting and planting a large number of trees in the provincial areas.

To a question about national parks, she said, we have efficient staff in IT Forest, Environment and Climate Change departments to achieve goals given for developing national parks.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that some five thousand young people would be employed for the purpose of national parks in the country. He said that local community and children would be involved in creating awareness about protection of national parks and forest of the country. He said target has been set to increase forestation from 13 to 15 percent by 2023. To a question, he said keeping in view the size of population, significance of national parks has been increased day by day. To another question, he said that Forestation and Green and Clean Pakistan, projects would help lure the domestic and international tourist to this part of the region.