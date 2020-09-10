UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Playing Its Full Role For Durable Growth Of Balochistan: Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:14 PM

Govt playing its full role for durable growth of Balochistan: Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said Balochsitan Awami Party (BAP) led provincial government was playing its full role for the durable development of the province and prosperity of people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said Balochsitan Awami Party (BAP) led provincial government was playing its full role for the durable development of the province and prosperity of people.

He expressed these views while he chairing a meeting of party to review affairs party and its role in detail. The people of the province had given full mandate to Balochistan Awami Party in general election in order to resolve their prolong issues at respective areas", he said.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan said all possible measures would be taken to develop Balochistan for removing backwardness from it saying that in this regard, a number of growth schemes including pending projects of work have been initiated for welfare of public.

Federal Minister for Defence Protection Zubiada Jalal, Senator, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Senator, Sarfraz Bugti, Senator, Anwar-ul Haq, Senator Kahuda Babar, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Rubina Irfan, Senator Sana Jamali, provincial ministers, member of provincial assembly (MPAs) and executive member of the party attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Provincial Assembly All From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

SCI donates AED5 million to Al Qassimi Hospital

1 hour ago

WHO inaugurates new office in Turkey's Istanbul

2 minutes ago

Man electrocuted in Khuzdar

2 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather remained in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Sindh University to resume classes from September ..

2 minutes ago

Rise in violent incidents across border aims to de ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.