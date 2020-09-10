Govt playing its full role for durable growth of Balochistan: Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said Balochsitan Awami Party (BAP) led provincial government was playing its full role for the durable development of the province and prosperity of people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said Balochsitan Awami Party (BAP) led provincial government was playing its full role for the durable development of the province and prosperity of people.

He expressed these views while he chairing a meeting of party to review affairs party and its role in detail. The people of the province had given full mandate to Balochistan Awami Party in general election in order to resolve their prolong issues at respective areas", he said.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan said all possible measures would be taken to develop Balochistan for removing backwardness from it saying that in this regard, a number of growth schemes including pending projects of work have been initiated for welfare of public.

Federal Minister for Defence Protection Zubiada Jalal, Senator, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Senator, Sarfraz Bugti, Senator, Anwar-ul Haq, Senator Kahuda Babar, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Rubina Irfan, Senator Sana Jamali, provincial ministers, member of provincial assembly (MPAs) and executive member of the party attended the meeting.