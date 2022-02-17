Govt playing role to remove sense of deprivation in NMDs: SACM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman has said that the provincial government is playing full role to remove the sense of deprivation in the newly merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman has said that the provincial government is playing full role to remove the sense of deprivation in the newly merged districts.

He expressed these views while speaking during his visit to district Mohmand on Thursday. He paid visit on special directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The advisor said that as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, a series of consultative sessions has begun in merged districts to include them in the journey of development.

The consultative session was held in Tehsil Yaka Ghund that was also attended by a team of the provincial government headed by the Advisor to CM on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control KP, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Sajid Khan Mohmand, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghulam Habib, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mir Ghawas Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Salahuddin Kundi, heads of district departments, Tehsil Mayor- elect, Naveed Khan, local elites and general public attended the session at large.

On this occasion, the governmental team was given a detailed briefing regarding ongoing development schemes in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that the PTI government is taking solid steps for mainstreaming of the newly merged districts, saying the activation of the local government system will further accelerate the journey of development.

He said that deprived segment of the society is being assisted through Ehsas Programme, students are being paid scholarship and subsidy to families have income below Rs.50,000/- per month.

He further said that youth are being made partners to bring improvement in economy are provided credit for beginning businesses to enable them to support them to play their positive role in the strengthening of the national economy.