Govt Playing Vital To For Promote Quality Education: MPA Qadir Nahil

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:28 PM

Govt playing vital to for promote quality education: MPA Qadir Nahil

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qadir Nahil on Wednesday said the provincial government was playing vital role to bring reformation in its various departments including education department as education is only way to move society towards development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qadir Nahil on Wednesday said the provincial government was playing vital role to bring reformation in its various departments including education department as education is only way to move society towards development.

Talking to APP, Hazara Democratic Party's MPA Qadir Nahil said the provincial government has allocated hefty funds in provincial public sector development program (PSDP) to lay down networks of progress across the province.

He said we wanted that schools would be established in the areas where educational institutions have not established so that no child could be deprived from getting education, saying in this regard, works have been launched by the incumbent provincial government.

"It was our social responsibility to build up educated society in the required areas to enable the students to meet the future challenges", he said, saying the present government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, was striving to provide necessary facilities to educational institutions for improving quality of education.

He said students including male and female would be able to utilize their abilities in well manner for development of the country and Baochistan through providing them quality education, saying measures are needed to take advantage of modern technology education.

"The government is also trying to reduce shortage of teachers in respective educational institutions through appointments of new teachers on merit basis for the interest of students' future", he said.

Qadir Nahil also urged teachers, educationists and civil society members to play their key role to promote educational environment in respective areas so that no child could be deprive from learning of education.

