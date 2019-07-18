UrduPoint.com
Govt Pledges To Eliminate Corruption To Make Country Prosperous: Ramesh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Govt pledges to eliminate corruption to make country prosperous: Ramesh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Thursday said the government was committed to eliminate the menace of corruption to make the country prosperous and developed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Thursday said the government was committed to eliminate the menace of corruption to make the country prosperous and developed.

Talking to ptv, he said the people always elected their representatives for Parliament to get their issues resolved rather for doing corruption and money laundering.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was conducting inquires against corrupt elements, clarifying that the incumbent government was not interfering in NAB affairs.

The MNA lauded the performance of NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal for taking visible steps against corrupts, looters and plunderers.

The government was determined to recover looted national wealth from corrupt elements, he said.

Dr Ramesh Kumar said the country was confronting economic challenges due to wrong policies of the previous governments while the present government was taking every possible measure to stable the national economy.

