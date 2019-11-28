UrduPoint.com
Govt, Pol. Parties To Complete Task Of Reforms Before Given Time Frame Of Apex Court: Minister For Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:57 PM

Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that present government with the support of political parties would complete task of reforms as given by the apex court after announcing the judgment of extension for Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

Expressing views in a private news channel program, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government with the help of Opposition parties, would bring reforms or make legislation before the deadline of six month given by the Supreme Court today.

Commenting on conditional period extended to COAS, he said no one had raised this matter before. The court, he added after reviewing the issue of extension found some flaws. The minister said that the reservation had been clarified and reforms would also be made before the period of six month, he added.

In reply to a question, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said we did not know about the response of Pakistan Peoples Party for supporting the legislation but the Pakistan Muslim League-N, would definitely help us in that matter.

