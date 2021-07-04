UrduPoint.com
Govt Polices Put Economy On Right Track, Improve Common Man Life : Dogar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

Govt polices put economy on right track, improve common man life : Dogar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar on Sunday said better policies of PTI government put the country's economy on track toward stability and improving the living standard of the common man.

Talking to APP, he said that the the government presented people friendly budget in prevailing situation.

The government had focused on the backward areas in the budget which were ignored by the past governments, he added.

The SAPM said the PTI government facilitated the farmers at every stage and achieved record production of wheat, rice, and sugarcane.

He said the historic production of main crops had enabled farmers to earn Rs 3,100 billion as compared to Rs 2,300 billion last year, showing an increase of 32 percent.

Replying to a question, he said Overseas Pakistanis had made a remarkable contribution in improving the country's external account demonstrating their trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The exceptional growth in workers' remittances, which were poised to achieve the highest ever growth of 25 percent and reach $29 billion, was the single most important factor turning current account into surplus," he said.

