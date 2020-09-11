UrduPoint.com
Govt Policies Being Implemented To Provide Relief To People: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:58 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said on Friday that the government policies were being implemented in letter and spirit for providing maximum relief to general public by improving departmental performance.

He was addressing a meeting of under-training assistant commissioners here on Friday. He said that the government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy for public welfare and now it was duty of the administrative officers to ensure implementation of the strategy.

The under training assistant commissioners assured that they would achieve these goals by performing duties with determination.

