Govt Policies' Benefits Start Reaching People: Firdous

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Govt policies' benefits start reaching people: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only hope for the people under whose leadership the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had already put the country's economy on track.

The economy had now got stabilized and the international financial institutions were lauding the prime minister and his economic team for that, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said the prime minister was making all-out efforts to fulfill all the promises, which he had made during the general election campaign and their benefits had started reaching the people.

The special assistant said the incumbent government was strengthening the national institutions. It was trying to materialize its commitment of recovering the looted national wealth from the corrupt as evident from recovery of 190 million Pounds from a Pakistani family in Britain, that would be repatriated to Pakistan.

Replying to a question, she said the opposition was a group of rejected and unemployed people, who were nowadays in search of jobs.

She said the opposition had been making tall claims of supremacy of the parliament, but they were not ready to support the government in that regard. Legislation was a national agenda and the opposition was equally responsible for that and it should not do politics on the matter, she added.

To another query, she said the opposition wanted extension in tenure of Chief Election Commissioner.

She said the whole Punjab had suffered deterioration at the hands of Shehbaz Sharif but now Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was making all-out efforts to streamline the affairs.

