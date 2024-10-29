Govt Policies Bringing Political, Economic Stability In Pakistan: Talal
Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 09:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Senator Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday appreciated the policies and steps of the government taken for political and economic stability in Pakistan. pakistan stock exchange is showing upward trend day by day, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Foreign investors are taking keen interest in various sectors of Pakistan, he said adding that agreement with IMF
is another achievement of the PML-N government. Efforts are being made to reduce inflation and provide maximum relief to poor people, he said.
Commenting on political role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the people of this country had faced difficult time due to weak policies of PTI last regime.
He said PTI believes in the politics of agitation. In reply to a question about constitutional amendment, he said parliament is using its powers and amending the laws to benefit the common man. He said that 26th constitutional amendment has been made with the support and consensus of the political parties. The government is also working for judicial reforms to provide speedy justice to people, he added.
To a question about PTI founder, he said that the prisoner was enjoying special facilities in the jail premises.
