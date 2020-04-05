Govt policies commendable to cope COVID-19: VC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr. Muhammad Umar said on Sunday that the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were commendable to cope corona pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was no cure to coronavirus in the world.

The only way to prevent from gatherings and follow the guidelines provided by the government.

He said I agreed with decision of the government for lockdown as it was the only way to control the spread of corona pandemic as the main key for prevention from coronavirus was social distancing.

He advised to people remain at home and voluntarily isolate themselves.