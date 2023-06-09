UrduPoint.com

Govt Policies Rescue Country From Default: Minister For Finance Ishaq Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Govt policies rescue country from default: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Friday said that the country had been rescued from default due to the wise policies and difficult decisions of the incumbent coalition government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Friday said that the country had been rescued from default due to the wise policies and difficult decisions of the incumbent coalition government.

Addressing in National Assembly while giving a budget speech, he said that the reduction in foreign reserves had been seized with the concrete policies and timely action of the government.

The minister said that the government had fulfilled all the conditions of the 'ninth review' of the IMF programme. The government, he said, was still formally engaged with the IMF as the IMF programme was our priority.

Ishaq Dar said that the government was making all-out efforts for the early signing of SLA, adding that the 'ninth review' of the IMF programme would end in the current month.

