UrduPoint.com

Govt Policies To Promote Innovation, Entrepreneurship In KP: Jhagra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Govt policies to promote innovation, entrepreneurship in KP: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday said that policies and planning of provincial government would help promoting business, innovation and entrepreneurship in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday said that policies and planning of provincial government would help promoting business, innovation and entrepreneurship in the province.

He was addressing the 3rd graduation ceremony of National Incubation Centre (NIC) as a chief guest. The ceremony was also attended by students, startups and elected representatives.

The minister said that major shifts in policies and planning would change the economic scenario of KP paving the way for innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said that students should venture into field of technology and prepare themselves to meet challenges of contemporary world.

Director, NIC Peshawar Ishaq Khan said that efforts and dedication of these innovators was impeccable and added that entrepreneurship requires great resilience and these startups have shown nothing less.

He said that NIC Peshawar is steadily working on its mission of igniting the spark of innovation and aims to bring about a transformational leap in regional economy.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Government

Recent Stories

Meta Paying GOP Firm for Campaign to Discredit Tik ..

Meta Paying GOP Firm for Campaign to Discredit TikTok - Reports

2 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews progress of coronavirus vaccinatio ..

Meeting reviews progress of coronavirus vaccination drive

5 seconds ago
 Intramuscular, intravenous needles do not invalida ..

Intramuscular, intravenous needles do not invalidate fast: Mufti Asghar

7 seconds ago
 China launches three satellites

China launches three satellites

9 seconds ago
 Austria Activates Emergency Mode for Possible Disr ..

Austria Activates Emergency Mode for Possible Disruption of Russian Gas Supplies ..

3 minutes ago
 Poland's Confrontation With European Commission Tr ..

Poland's Confrontation With European Commission Triggers Spike in Price of Bread ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.