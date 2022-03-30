Govt policies to promote innovation, entrepreneurship in KP: Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday said that policies and planning of provincial government would help promoting business, innovation and entrepreneurship in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday said that policies and planning of provincial government would help promoting business, innovation and entrepreneurship in the province.

He was addressing the 3rd graduation ceremony of National Incubation Centre (NIC) as a chief guest. The ceremony was also attended by students, startups and elected representatives.

The minister said that major shifts in policies and planning would change the economic scenario of KP paving the way for innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said that students should venture into field of technology and prepare themselves to meet challenges of contemporary world.

Director, NIC Peshawar Ishaq Khan said that efforts and dedication of these innovators was impeccable and added that entrepreneurship requires great resilience and these startups have shown nothing less.

He said that NIC Peshawar is steadily working on its mission of igniting the spark of innovation and aims to bring about a transformational leap in regional economy.