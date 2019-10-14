Govt policy stands crystal clear: Ajmal Wazir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM's Adviser on Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir said on Monday that a peaceful protest is a democratic right of every political party but the incumbent government has a very clear policy for the Azadi marchers.

Talking to a private news channel he mentioned that any unlawful action would receive a befitting response as to secure public properties and lives of citizens is the prime responsibility of the state, he added.

"Yet the agenda of the upcoming protest is still not unambiguous rather the opposition parties are confused in listing their demands to protest on," he remarked.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered the opposition parties many times to come with the reservations over election 2018, the mentioned Constituencies would be reopened to satisfy the opposition leaders but this offer was never accepted by the opposition leaders, he said.