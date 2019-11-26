Govt Posted Azam Suleman Khan As Chief Secretary Punjab
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:07 PM
The federal government on Tuesday has posted Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Officer, as Chief Secretary Punjab
According to a notification issued by the establishment division, Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan was earlier posted as Secretary Interior Division.
However, in another notification, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services presently posted as Chief Secretary Punjab has been directed to report the establishment division until further order.