Govt Posted Azam Suleman Khan As Chief Secretary Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:07 PM

Govt posted Azam Suleman Khan as Chief Secretary Punjab

The federal government on Tuesday has posted Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Officer, as Chief Secretary Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday has posted Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Officer, as Chief Secretary Punjab.

According to a notification issued by the establishment division, Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan was earlier posted as Secretary Interior Division.

However, in another notification, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services presently posted as Chief Secretary Punjab has been directed to report the establishment division until further order.

Your Thoughts and Comments

