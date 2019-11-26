Govt posted Azam Suleman Khan as Chief Secretary Punjab

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday has posted Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Officer, as Chief Secretary Punjab

According to a notification issued by the establishment division, Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan was earlier posted as Secretary Interior Division.

However, in another notification, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services presently posted as Chief Secretary Punjab has been directed to report the establishment division until further order.