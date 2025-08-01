Open Menu

Govt, PPAF Organize Two-day Event In Advancing Women’s Economic Inclusion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM

The Government of Balochistan has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing women’s economic inclusion and development through a high-level seminar series under the EU-funded GRASP project, implemented by the International Trade Centre in partnership with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF)

The two-day event, jointly organised by PPAF, the Government of Balochistan, and Paigham-e-Pakistan, brought together federal and provincial leaders, civil society representatives, and women entrepreneurs to explore strategies for inclusive growth in agriculture, livestock, and enterprise sectors, said a press release on Friday.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Baledi, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Women Development, stressed the need for institutionalised support across all levels of planning and governance. “This is about system-building, not short-term projects,” she said, urging for women’s central role in value chains and digital inclusion initiatives.

Ghazala Gola, Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, called for gender-responsive laws and dedicated budgets grounded in evidence and political will. “We must close the gap between intent and impact,” she emphasized.

Secretary Women Development Department, Saira Atta, pledged to ensure women’s representation at every level of government and promote stronger inter-departmental collaboration, calling it a governance imperative.

The seminars also featured exhibitions of women-led SMEs supported by GRASP, showcasing innovation and resilience from across the province. The event reinforced the provincial leadership’s resolve to create an enabling environment for women-led growth and embed gender equity into the core of governance and economic planning.

