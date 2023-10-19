Open Menu

Govt Prays SC To Dismiss Verdict In NAB Amendment Case

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2023 | 08:07 PM

The federal government Thursday submitted detailed arguments to the Supreme Court in the appeal against the decision about NAB amendments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Federal government Thursday submitted detailed arguments to the Supreme Court in the appeal against the decision about NAB amendments.

The Ministry of Law and Justice through Makhdoom Ali Khan Advocate requested the top court to declare the decision void, adding that the verdict pertaining to the NAB amendments was against the constitution and the law.

It said that the petitioner was allowed to present and respond to 22 hearings over a period of 6 months, while the federal government was restricted to answering the questions raised by the court.

Petitioner Chairman PTI was given three months' time to submit the reports while federal government was not given even three weeks' time.

The request of the federal government to constitute a full court with reference to the hearing of the case was also not accepted, it added.

It further stated that after the NAB amendments, the cases of many persons are pending at various forums.

Moreover, the bench heard the case on merits instead of deciding its maintainability before.

It has been requested in the petition to the Supreme Court that the petitioner had not even told about the reasons for not filing the petition to the high court.

