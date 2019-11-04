Govt prefers dialogue for solution of issues: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas said on Monday that PTI is a peace loving party as its leadership shows maturity and gives priority to dialogue on Kashmir issue too just for the continuity of peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :

Talking to a private news channel she said government was serious about addressing the opposition's issues and wanted to resolve all the mattes with JUI-F chief in a peaceful manner but they did not want to solve it.

Responding to a question she asked opposition parties and Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to come forward for talks with the government as this was the best democratic way to resolve the issues.

She further said the former regimes PPP and PML-N had looted the national economy,adding the opposition parties were responsible for leaving the country in worst condition.