UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Prefers Dialogue For Solution Of Issues: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary On Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 01:02 PM

Govt prefers dialogue for solution of issues: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas said on Monday that PTI is a peace loving party as its leadership shows maturity and gives priority to dialogue on Kashmir issue too just for the continuity of peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas said on Monday that PTI is a peace loving party as its leadership shows maturity and gives priority to dialogue on Kashmir issue too just for the continuity of peace process.

Talking to a private news channel she said government was serious about addressing the opposition's issues and wanted to resolve all the mattes with JUI-F chief in a peaceful manner but they did not want to solve it.

Responding to a question she asked opposition parties and Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to come forward for talks with the government as this was the best democratic way to resolve the issues.

She further said the former regimes PPP and PML-N had looted the national economy,adding the opposition parties were responsible for leaving the country in worst condition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz All Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Hira Mani expected to be part of famous TV show Me ..

1 minute ago

Chinese Yuan strengthens last week

36 seconds ago

OIC Secretary General Condemns Deadly Terrorist At ..

34 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Offers Condolences to Pakist ..

35 minutes ago

Land dispute claims three lives of a family in Pes ..

2 minutes ago

Family dispute kills two in Pindi Bhattian

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.