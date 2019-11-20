Govt prepared plan to make Pakistan polio-free in coming years: Special Assistant on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza says government has prepared a coordinated and comprehensive plan to make Pakistan polio-free in coming years.
While talking to co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, in Abu Dhabi, he said world institutions would provide 2.
6 billion Dollar including 1.08 billion dollar by Bill Gates Foundation for polio eradication in the country, ptv /Radio news reported.
He said the government would allocate 150 million dollar for the anti-polio programme.
Special Assistant appreciated Gates Foundation efforts towards polio eradication.