Govt prepared plan to make Pakistan polio-free in coming years: Special Assistant on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza says government has prepared a coordinated and comprehensive plan to make Pakistan polio-free in coming years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza says government has prepared a coordinated and comprehensive plan to make Pakistan polio-free in coming years.

While talking to co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, in Abu Dhabi, he said world institutions would provide 2.

6 billion Dollar including 1.08 billion dollar by Bill Gates Foundation for polio eradication in the country, ptv /Radio news reported.

He said the government would allocate 150 million dollar for the anti-polio programme.

Special Assistant appreciated Gates Foundation efforts towards polio eradication.