UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Prepared Plan To Make Pakistan Polio-free In Coming Years: Special Assistant On National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:24 PM

Govt prepared plan to make Pakistan polio-free in coming years: Special Assistant on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza says government has prepared a coordinated and comprehensive plan to make Pakistan polio-free in coming years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza says government has prepared a coordinated and comprehensive plan to make Pakistan polio-free in coming years.

While talking to co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, in Abu Dhabi, he said world institutions would provide 2.

6 billion Dollar including 1.08 billion dollar by Bill Gates Foundation for polio eradication in the country, ptv /Radio news reported.

He said the government would allocate 150 million dollar for the anti-polio programme.

Special Assistant appreciated Gates Foundation efforts towards polio eradication.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Polio Dollar Abu Dhabi Bill Gates Government Billion Million PTV

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.51 a barrel T ..

10 minutes ago

Govt intentionally denying Zardari access to his p ..

16 minutes ago

Sana Mir takes indefinite break from Intl' Cricket

47 minutes ago

Holy Trinity Church Dubai joins hands with Dubai C ..

55 minutes ago

Strata and Spain’s GAZC sign supply chain contra ..

1 hour ago

Opposition plays politics on Sharif's health:Infor ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.