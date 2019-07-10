Govt prepares comprehensive plan to overcome malnutrition issue

The government has developed a comprehensive action plan to deal with the malnutrition issue in children on an urgent basis at federal and provincial level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The government has developed a comprehensive action plan to deal with the malnutrition issue in children on an urgent basis at Federal and provincial level.

Addressing the concluding session of consultative meeting here Wednesday to review and endorse National Nutrition Action Plan, organized by Scaling up Nutrition Movement (SUN) Secretariat, Ministry of Planning Development and Reform (MPDR) and World Food Program (WFP), Member Food Security and Climate Change Planning Commission Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan said that the government is taking the issue seriously to stop its negative effects on the society.

He said that poverty and economic access is the major issue in the country specially affordability and access to nutritious food. He added the situation has not changed much in past decades.

He added different projects are being implemented by provinces and departments specially Food Fortification Program with wider coverage however slower progress is very alarming. He said that there is need to strengthen food system and involvement of private sectors.

He urged to invest more on behavior change for improvement in dietary habits and promotion of local nutritious recipes. He said that there is need to develop right type of strategy agree with clear roles and responsibilities to further scaling up and contribute towards SDGs.

Deputy Representative UNICEF Dr Tajudin Oyewale said that findings of National Nutrition Survey 2018 are very alarming and triple burden of disease calls for joint efforts to be taken by different sectors, he added.

"I want to congratulate the government for successfully developing the National Multi Sectoral Action Plan as it gives inspiration of what really needs to be done to improve nutrition in the country." Talking about the National Nutrition Survey recently launched he said the population is suffering from malnutrition, obesity and micro-nutrient deficiencies. It could be only changed when mothers started to breastfeed their children.

The children who are underweight are clear indication that all the partners and stakeholders should show their commitment for scaling up nutrition in the country, he added.

Nutrition Specialist from World Food Program Dr Yasir Ihtesham said that Pakistan has done tremendous job to develop the NNAP and today's event is one of the milestone to develop the NNAP.

He said that NNAP highlights the important link between nutrition, food security, affordability and other associated sectors to improve malnutrition. He said that this is the time to focus on life cycle approach especially 1000 days window of opportunity to accelerate achievements of SDGs.

Chief Nutrition, Scaling Up Nutrition Focal Point Mohammad Aslam Shaheen said that nutrition is a multi-faceted discipline having roots in different sectors and ministries, departments and other stakeholders are working on different aspects to overcome malnutrition.

Sharing the key findings of National Nutrition Survey 2018 he said that Pakistan is suffering from triple burden of disease. Besides stunting, wasting and micro nutrient deficiencies, obesity or over nutrition has also captured the people.

He said that more than half of the newborns do not start breastfeeding within the first hour of birth and exclusively breastfeed for the first six month. He added anemia, Vitamin-A or D, Zinc and other micro-nutrient deficiencies are prevalent among children, adolescents and women of reproductive age.

He said that key initiatives are taken place at national and provincial level and a number of nutrition programs have been initiated to overcome malnutrition issues. He said that Pakistan has developed Multi-sectoral Nutrition Strategy (PMNS) 2018-25 as a guideline for cost effective multi sectoral planning to combat malnutrition.

Senator Dr Mehar Taj Roghani said that the legislation has been passed but unfortunately implementation is lacking and urged to establish implementation committee.

She emphasized on promotion and provision of micro-nutrients for the vulnerable population. She added wastage of food is also another issue which should be considered seriously.