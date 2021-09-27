UrduPoint.com

Govt Prepares Customized Brand For Tourism Promotion

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:42 PM

Digital marketing holds promise for tourism promotion and that's what exactly the present government is doing by rolling out an inclusive project -Brand Pakistan- in coming days to transform the country's image by projecting its breath-taking tourist resorts at international level through online means

"The competent authority has already given approval for Brand Pakistan and now our focus is on its launch which is expected in coming month," a senior officer of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) told APP on Monday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, soon after coming into the power, tasked the PTDC with transforming the local tourism industry by developing a brand for local tourism industry at global level.

He said the initiative, which includes Brand Pakistan, exclusive tourism portal, a ten-year road-map for tourism promotion, a five-year action plan and national minimum standards for hospitality sector, was meant to boost tourism activities in the country. All the components of project would be unveiled at its launching ceremony, he added.

Giving details of the project, he said international experts were hired to prepare the project, which was finalized after holding thorough consultation with all stakeholders.

He said the Brand Pakistan had an exclusive tourism portal, which was meant to promote the country's tourist attractions across the world through virtual galleries, videos and documentaries.

It would provide world-class exposure to Pakistan's tourist attractions through one click. It consisted of a user-friendly interface to interact with the prospective tourists and give them the necessary and latest information about the country's tourist attractions, he added.

He said a ten-year road-map to invigorate tourism industry was also part of the project.

The 'National Tourism Strategy' (NTS) 2020-2030 would ensure maximum utilization of its huge resources for sustained economic growth, poverty alleviation and reduced social inequalities.

He said the strategy was guided by a vision (2020-2030) that envisaged, a mature, sustainable and responsible tourism industry contributing significantly to the economic development of Pakistan and the quality of life of all her people, primarily through job creation, social inclusion and economic growth.The NTS would raise the industry's competitiveness and ensure maximum utilization of Pakistan's natural, cultural, historical and geographical assets, he added.

The officer said salient features of the strategy included sustained economic growth, employment creation, pov�erty reduction, safety and security of tourists, roads and efficient transport services, comfortable and hygienic accommodation and restaurants, value shopping, efficient telecommunication services and access to quality health services.

As a part of National Tourism strategy, he said a five-year National Tourism Strategy Action Plan (2020-2025) had also been prepared that would provide a road-map for effective implementation of the strategic efforts to boost tourism.

He said it was a welcoming development that the sector has been bounced back despite the coronavirus pandemic Pakistan. The government kept open the tourism sector during the pandemic by ensuring full implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for stemming the virus spread.

About the steps taken by the government to attract foreign tourists, he said the facility of e-visa was introduced for 193 countries, while 50 countries were provided visa-on-arrival service.

