Govt prepares development plan to regulate cars washing business, replace rusted water pipes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has prepared a multifaceted development plan covering replacement of all rusted and leakage water pipes, rehabilitation of sewage treatment plants and regulating cars washing business besides lifting of 300 million gallon water (MGW) per day to Peshawar in next five years.

The plan focuses on replacement of all rusted and leakage water pipes, rehabilitation of sewerage treatment plants in Peshawar City, regulating car washing business centres in surrounding areas including GT and Ring Roads causing massive water losses, construction of small dams for storage of rains water and development of infrastructure with assistance of relevant departments to lift 300 MGW per day from Mohmand Dam expected to be completed in 2025 to Peshawar.

Replacement of rusted water pipes project's first phase would be launched from Peshawar soon after budget and later be extended to other cities of the province, the official said, adding about Rs two billion would be required for replacement of all rusted pipes and rehabilitation of outdated water supply systems in Peshawar City.

"The only long-term solution to the faulty drainage system is replacement of all rusty and leaking water pipes as its further delay could pose serious threat to health of people especially children in Peshawar, being home to migrants and transit population," he said.

Water pipes at Ganj, Kohati, Sarkai, Nothia, Wazirbagh and other areas required immediate replacement to address problem of contamination of water mostly caused by water leakage because of rusted pipes.

Besides challenges of irregular urbanisation, non-existence of land use legislation and establishment of unplanned housing schemes, he said construction of commercial plazas and an excessive use of water by cars washing stations were major obstructions that rendered water supply systems insufficient to provide clean drinking water to residents and caused dropping of water table in Peshawar.

He said water meters would be installed at cars washing stations for measurement of consumed water.

Currently, over 600 tube-wells were operating in the city providing 75 million gallon water per day (MGPD) to its over 1.97 million consumers except cantonment board areas, while demand for drinking water is over 180 to 200 million gallon per day.

In Peshawar City, the number of water connection will reach to over three million in next few year keeping in view of the rapid population growth, people migration to cities and completion of ongoing housing projects against existing about 120,00 water connections that would further aggregate the water situation if solid measures were not taken today, he said.

The official said Mohmand Dam having water storage capacity of 1.239 million acres feet (MAF) being constructed on River Swat was the most suitable project in engineering point of view due to its 213 meter height from which 300 million gallon water per day would be lifted to Peshawar City.

He said water of Mohmand dam was naturally clean as mostly it comes from melting of glaciers in upoer Chitral, Swat and others northern districts of KP.

Bara dam having water storage potential of 85,362 acres feet and Jabba dams in Khyber district are also an alternate option for lifting of water to Hayatabad and adjoining areas of Peshawar.

Ongoing Kurrum Tangi dam having water storage capacity of 1.2MAF was another mega project being constructed in North Waziristan on Kurrum River and its water could be used for agriculture and domestic consumption of people of Bannu and adjoining districts.