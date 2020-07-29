Govt prepares draft of new single national curriculum from grade 1-5

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training under the directions of Federal Government has prepared the draft from class one to five of the new Single National Curriculum(SNC) to be introduced by March 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training under the directions of Federal Government has prepared the draft from class one to five of the new Single National Curriculum(SNC) to be introduced by March 2021.

According to the details of new draft available with APP, the new curriculum will be based on the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah.

The new draft is also consisting of the vision of founder of Pakistan,Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jannah and the poet of the east Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The subjects related to the climate change will also be the part of new curriculum as it is hot issue not only in Pakistan but globally as well.

The new Single National Curriculum would also have the subjects like history, citizenship, culture and national economy.

The subjects of democracy, patriotism and supremacy of law would also be taught in the new curriculum.

The topics like basic principles of mathematics, social development, human rights and literacy ratio will be included in the new curriculum.

The material regarding the safety of children would also be the part of new curriculum, it added. English will be taught as a language than a subject in the new curriculum.

The Islamic Studies will be taught as separate subject from Grade One rather than Grade Three, the draft said.