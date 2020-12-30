Govt prepares legislation against child abuse as KPCSW ready to start work in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has prepared a comprehensive legislation to curb scourge of child abuses in the province.

Following report of some cases against children in recent times in the province, the KP government has taken a principle decision to introduce a new law to curb all kinds of child abuse cases and proposed strict punishment against culprits in this regards.

Habib Arif, Additional Secretary, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment Department KP told APP on Wednesday that legislation of a new law against child abuses were ready and strict punishment were proposed to curb scourge of child abuses and violence in the province.

Terming KP Commission on Status of Women (KPCSW) as a landmark initiative of KP Government to protect rights of women folk, he said, KPCSW was all set to formally start its work in the province.

He said rescue operation of drugs addicts and their rehabilitation have been intensified in the wake of extreme cold weather condition in the province and staff was mobalised to swiftly shift them to Government and NGOs rehabilitation facilities.

The Additional Secretary said about 800 drug addicts were rescued and admitted in rehabilitation facilities of Govt and NGOs during the last two months in the province, adding 500 were shifted to Govt and 300 to NGOs rehabilitation centres.

Habib Arif said more than 10,000 persons have availed shelter and food facilities so far in our department's Panagahs (shelter homes), adding Panagahs, being an important source for poor and shelter-less and poor, has been equipped with all modern facilities including food, blankets, quilts, water and beds facilities etc across the province.

Terming beggary is a social problem, he said crackdown against beggars has been intensified in the province where 1,000 professional beggars were booked under relevant laws during last two months.

He said KP Govt has taken various measures for rehabilitation of professional beggars to make them useful members of the society, adding 200 young beggars were admitted at Darul Kefalas where they were being provided all kind of facilities including protection and vocational training.

Terming Zamong Kor (own house) project is a great project in KP, the additional secretary said Bolo helpline against domestic violence was now fully operational by providing relief to downtrodden, vulnerable, shelterless and people.

He said these facilities were being extended to all seven merged tribal districts to help facilitate tribal people at their doorsteps.

Arif said various projects were launched for assistance of persons with disabilities and disabled students besides socioeconomic empowerment of women folk.