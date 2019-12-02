UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Prepares National Action Plan To Check Spread Of AIDs: Dr Zafar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:17 PM

Govt prepares national action plan to check spread of AIDs: Dr Zafar

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said the government has prepared a national action plan to check the spread of AIDs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said the government has prepared a national action plan to check the spread of AIDs.He stated this while leading a walk in Islamabad on Monday regarding raising awareness about the HIV/AIDs.He said the national action plan is aimed at banning the reuse of syringes and ensure safe blood transfusion.

He said these steps will go a long way in checking the spread of this diseaseThe Special Assistant said a special plan has also been formulated regarding injection safety.

He said a task force has been established which will work in coordination with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan to frame rules to ensure safe use of injections.The Special Assistant said auto disable syringes will be introduced from next year to reduce infections and diseases caused by repeated use of syringes.Zafar Mirza emphasized the need for creating awareness amongst the people and removing the stigma surrounding the HIV/AIDs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad From Government Blood

Recent Stories

PM vows to make comprehensive code of conduct for ..

24 minutes ago

Modi govt bent on crushing citizens, destroying ec ..

5 minutes ago

"Grassroots level changes vital for consistency du ..

17 minutes ago

Three French flood rescuers killed in helicopter c ..

2 minutes ago

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says he will ..

2 minutes ago

Sadiq Sanjrani, Asad Qaiser discuss appointment of ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.