Govt prepares national action plan to check spread of AIDs: Dr Zafar

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said the government has prepared a national action plan to check the spread of AIDs.He stated this while leading a walk in Islamabad on Monday regarding raising awareness about the HIV/AIDs.He said the national action plan is aimed at banning the reuse of syringes and ensure safe blood transfusion.

He said these steps will go a long way in checking the spread of this diseaseThe Special Assistant said a special plan has also been formulated regarding injection safety.

He said a task force has been established which will work in coordination with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan to frame rules to ensure safe use of injections.The Special Assistant said auto disable syringes will be introduced from next year to reduce infections and diseases caused by repeated use of syringes.Zafar Mirza emphasized the need for creating awareness amongst the people and removing the stigma surrounding the HIV/AIDs.