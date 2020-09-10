UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Preparing A Special Package To Address Issues Of Balochistan: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:08 PM

Govt preparing a special package to address issues of Balochistan: Minister

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was preparing a special package to address issues of the people of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was preparing a special package to address issues of the people of Balochistan.

"In consultation with Balochistan government, the Center would take all possible measures for uplifting the Southern region of Balochistan, he stated in an interview with a private television channel programme.

The minister said that concerned people from nine ministries are working on a development package which would be given to the provincial government for improving the life standard of the people living in less developed part of the country.

About reducing cases of coronavirus in the country, he said although, the virus was still persisting and people should continue adopting the standard operating procedures till the problem is over.

He lauded the role of media for disseminating awareness among masses regarding control of pandemic in the country.

Related Topics

Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Media TV All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

24 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Says Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Tria ..

23 seconds ago

India left no scope for diplomacy over Kashmir: Ex ..

25 seconds ago

Parliamentarians pays homage to father of the nati ..

26 seconds ago

IMF Ready to 'Redouble Efforts' to Help Lebanon Ov ..

30 seconds ago

US Oil Output Rose 300,000 Barrels Per Day on Post ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.