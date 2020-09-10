Govt preparing a special package to address issues of Balochistan: Minister

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was preparing a special package to address issues of the people of Balochistan

"In consultation with Balochistan government, the Center would take all possible measures for uplifting the Southern region of Balochistan, he stated in an interview with a private television channel programme.

The minister said that concerned people from nine ministries are working on a development package which would be given to the provincial government for improving the life standard of the people living in less developed part of the country.

About reducing cases of coronavirus in the country, he said although, the virus was still persisting and people should continue adopting the standard operating procedures till the problem is over.

He lauded the role of media for disseminating awareness among masses regarding control of pandemic in the country.