UrduPoint.com

Govt Preparing Reforms To Improve Power Sector, Says Chairman PM's Inspection Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Govt preparing reforms to improve power sector, says Chairman PM's Inspection Commission

Chairman Prime Minister's Inspection Commission Islamabad, Mumtaz Ahmad Kamal here on Friday said that the incumbent government was preparing reforms to improve power sector

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Prime Minister's Inspection Commission Islamabad, Mumtaz Ahmad Kamal here on Friday said that the incumbent government was preparing reforms to improve power sector.

The power crisis is temporary and will be overcome soon. Lack of field staff in power companies is a real problem for which solid measures will be taken.

Mumtaz Ahmad Kamal expressed these views while addressing a high level meeting during his visit to MEPCO Headquarters.

Members of the Inspection Commission Dr Faisal Saeed and Muhammad Saleh Noorijo were also present on the occasion.

He said that the recovery of dues should be made on war footing basis in order to reduce the circular debt.

He said that the policies were being devised for the improvement of power sector and to provide maximum facilities to consumers with the consultation of distribution companies.

MEPCO's performance was better than other power companies despite the shortage of staff and will be further enhanced by government initiatives.

Mumtaz Ahmad said that the power sector was backbone in country's economy and it would put the country on way to development with its improvement.

The chief executive officers of all power companies across the country would be given orders regarding workable policies in August. Implementing these policies will also reduce the problems faced by the companies.

Giving briefing to inspection commission, Chief Executive Officer MEPCO, Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana said that MEPCO was the largest power distribution company in the country with providing electricity to 37.

1 million population in South Punjab and the largest power distribution system in the country.

MEPCO shares borders with LESCO, FESCO, SEPCO, CASCO and PESCO and has more than 7.5 million consumers and no new recruitments made for last five years despite increasing number of consumers.

The technical staff was retiring by completing their services.

Member of the Inspection Commission / Associate Professor Dr. Faisal Saeed reviewed the redressal procedure at the MEPCO Headquarters on Strategic Planning, Synergy, GIS Mapping and Regional Complaints Center.

He checked the process of data of single and three phase meters in Metering and Testing (M&T) Laboratory where he was briefed by Regional Managers M&T Bashir Tansoi, Muhammad Asghar Langah, Deputy Director M&T Amjad Nawaz Bhatti. While he also checked the procedure of issuance of material in Regional Store Multan.

Dr Faisal Saeed inspected the laboratory, computer lab, classrooms and line staff yard on the occasion of his visit to Regional Training Center Multan.

Appreciated the training of line staff and assured to further improve it.

Later on the occasion of MEPCO Musa Pak Division Multan visit Additional Chief Engineer Multan Circle Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, XEN Musa Pak division Muhammad Wasim Akhtar, SDO Wapda Town Sub division Imran Umar Lodhi and Revenue Officer Javed Akhtar gave briefing on staff and working methods. All the General Managers, Chief Engineers, Directors and other officers were also present at the meeting held at MEPCO Headquarters.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Shortage Prime Minister Electricity Punjab Company Visit Circle August All Government Southern Electric Power Company Limited Million LESCO FESCO PESCO MEPCO

Recent Stories

2 killed, 2 injured in building, wall collapse inc ..

2 killed, 2 injured in building, wall collapse incidents

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Birmingham WTA results

Tennis: Birmingham WTA results

3 minutes ago
 US slams Indian ruling party leaders' 'offensive ..

US slams Indian ruling party leaders' 'offensive comments' against Prophet Muha ..

3 minutes ago
 British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelens ..

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

24 minutes ago
 Trintignant: French film great who triumphed over ..

Trintignant: French film great who triumphed over tragedy

24 minutes ago
 Biden says briefed on Americans missing in Ukraine ..

Biden says briefed on Americans missing in Ukraine

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.