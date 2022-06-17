Chairman Prime Minister's Inspection Commission Islamabad, Mumtaz Ahmad Kamal here on Friday said that the incumbent government was preparing reforms to improve power sector

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Prime Minister's Inspection Commission Islamabad, Mumtaz Ahmad Kamal here on Friday said that the incumbent government was preparing reforms to improve power sector.

The power crisis is temporary and will be overcome soon. Lack of field staff in power companies is a real problem for which solid measures will be taken.

Mumtaz Ahmad Kamal expressed these views while addressing a high level meeting during his visit to MEPCO Headquarters.

Members of the Inspection Commission Dr Faisal Saeed and Muhammad Saleh Noorijo were also present on the occasion.

He said that the recovery of dues should be made on war footing basis in order to reduce the circular debt.

He said that the policies were being devised for the improvement of power sector and to provide maximum facilities to consumers with the consultation of distribution companies.

MEPCO's performance was better than other power companies despite the shortage of staff and will be further enhanced by government initiatives.

Mumtaz Ahmad said that the power sector was backbone in country's economy and it would put the country on way to development with its improvement.

The chief executive officers of all power companies across the country would be given orders regarding workable policies in August. Implementing these policies will also reduce the problems faced by the companies.

Giving briefing to inspection commission, Chief Executive Officer MEPCO, Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana said that MEPCO was the largest power distribution company in the country with providing electricity to 37.

1 million population in South Punjab and the largest power distribution system in the country.

MEPCO shares borders with LESCO, FESCO, SEPCO, CASCO and PESCO and has more than 7.5 million consumers and no new recruitments made for last five years despite increasing number of consumers.

The technical staff was retiring by completing their services.

Member of the Inspection Commission / Associate Professor Dr. Faisal Saeed reviewed the redressal procedure at the MEPCO Headquarters on Strategic Planning, Synergy, GIS Mapping and Regional Complaints Center.

He checked the process of data of single and three phase meters in Metering and Testing (M&T) Laboratory where he was briefed by Regional Managers M&T Bashir Tansoi, Muhammad Asghar Langah, Deputy Director M&T Amjad Nawaz Bhatti. While he also checked the procedure of issuance of material in Regional Store Multan.

Dr Faisal Saeed inspected the laboratory, computer lab, classrooms and line staff yard on the occasion of his visit to Regional Training Center Multan.

Appreciated the training of line staff and assured to further improve it.

Later on the occasion of MEPCO Musa Pak Division Multan visit Additional Chief Engineer Multan Circle Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, XEN Musa Pak division Muhammad Wasim Akhtar, SDO Wapda Town Sub division Imran Umar Lodhi and Revenue Officer Javed Akhtar gave briefing on staff and working methods. All the General Managers, Chief Engineers, Directors and other officers were also present at the meeting held at MEPCO Headquarters.