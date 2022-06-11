Govt presented a balance Budget 2022-23: Mohsin Shahnawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday said the government with its allied parties presented a balanced Budget 2022-23 for unprivileged section of society and hoped this would be proven as stable country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday said the government with its allied parties presented a balanced Budget 2022-23 for unprivileged section of society and hoped this would be proven as stable country's economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, despite the severe pressure, the government presented business friendly budget.

He criticized ex-premier Imran Khan for taking the "biggest loan in the country's history" during his tenure adding that he had put the country in doldrums due to his immature economic policies and violated IMF agreements.

He mentioned that the government in the budget gave big relief to agriculture sector and abolishing duty on solar panels which would boost the sector at its max, adding that the provision fertilizer items would be proven as a milestone step for the sector and role of profiteer and middleman would be vanished.

The government would also ensure a target subsidy on essentials food items across the country, he said.