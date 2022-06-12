Govt presented balance budget, taxes imposed only on high income: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government has presented a balanced and pro-people budget whereas taxes were imposed only on the high income people, in order to avoid further burdening the poor.

Talking to ptv, he said the current government has taken tough decision for the sack of national interest and ready to pay huge political cost.

The government would put the national economy on progressive mode to stabilize the country and provide relief to the masses.

He said the previous government also violated the commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about the subsidies for getting financial assistance.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said there was no country in the world that provided fuel to consumers below the purchase price, but in Pakistan it was happening as even the current government did not impose any levy and sales tax.

He said the government has taking no income on petroleum product whereas other country has generating huge revenue from oil business.