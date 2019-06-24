UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Presented Balanced Budget: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:05 PM

Govt presented balanced budget: Minister

Provincial Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan said the previous rulers ruined the social security institutions to fulfill their political interests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan said the previous rulers ruined the social security institutions to fulfill their political interests.

He was addressing the 142nd meeting of Governing Body of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI) in his office here on Monday.

Provincial Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam, Commissioner PESSI Saqib Manan and other members of Governing Body were also there. Commissioner PESSI briefed the minister about the important issues about the department.

The minister said the current Federal and Punjab governments had presented very public friendly and balanced budget.

He added that the government had changed the fate of labour department in just first nine months and launched revolutionary initiatives to protect the basic rights of workers and steps for labourers' welfare were being appreciated on the national level.

He further said new laws and labour policy being implemented first time in the history of the province.

The minister was briefed that IT project to take the department totally on automation was on final stage.

Amendment in the laws of Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions was also discussed.

Related Topics

Punjab Budget Government Labour

Recent Stories

France's Macron to Talk Iran With Trump at G20 Sum ..

2 minutes ago

US Announces New Sanctions Targeting 8 Senior Iran ..

2 minutes ago

Five-day painting workshop begins at Alhamra Arts ..

2 minutes ago

Cairo, Moscow Should Work on 'Sustainable Security ..

2 minutes ago

India's Top Court Seeks Probe Over Spike in Enceph ..

11 minutes ago

Taliban May Halt Talks With US If No Progress on T ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.