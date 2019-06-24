Govt presented balanced budget: Minister

(@imziishan)

Provincial Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan said the previous rulers ruined the social security institutions to fulfill their political interests

He was addressing the 142nd meeting of Governing Body of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI) in his office here on Monday.

Provincial Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam, Commissioner PESSI Saqib Manan and other members of Governing Body were also there. Commissioner PESSI briefed the minister about the important issues about the department.

The minister said the current Federal and Punjab governments had presented very public friendly and balanced budget.

He added that the government had changed the fate of labour department in just first nine months and launched revolutionary initiatives to protect the basic rights of workers and steps for labourers' welfare were being appreciated on the national level.

He further said new laws and labour policy being implemented first time in the history of the province.

The minister was briefed that IT project to take the department totally on automation was on final stage.

Amendment in the laws of Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions was also discussed.