Govt presented balanced budget: President MCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :President Multan Chamber of Commerce Shiekh Fazal Elahi termed Budget 2020-21 as balanced and urged upon government to take steps for making conducive environment for foreign investment.

The government did not impose any new tax and it was the best strategy, he said while talking to APP.

The President MCCI observed that the relief on advance income tax on motorcycle rickshaw would also facilitate masses.

He also suggested the government to enhance spending on agriculture sector as it had immense potential to strengthen the country's economy. Cotton was the backbone of agriculture and it must be promoted through farmers friendly policies, he concluded.