Govt Presented Best Possible Budget In Difficult Situation: Ali M Khan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Govt presented best possible budget in difficult situation: Ali M khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :State Minster for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said the government had presented the best possible budget in difficult time due to coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Advisor for Economic Affairs Abdul Hafeez Sheikh for their untiring efforts for improving the national economy.

He said it was hard time for the government to increase salaries and pension of government employees coronavirus impact on economy.

The minister said the whole world was facing financial crunch due to coronavirus and all countries were making their efforts to stablise their damaged economies.

He said the government had paid Rs of 5,000 billion in the shape of loans which had been taken by previous government, adding the government had reduced fiscal deficit and working to bring improvement in other sectors of life.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the country was moving forward on the path of development under the dynamic and honest leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan.

