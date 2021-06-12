UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Presented Pro-people And Growth-oriented Budget: Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 10:34 PM

Govt presented pro-people and growth-oriented budget: Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that the Budget 2021-22 presented by federal government was pro-people and growth-oriented

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that the Budget 2021-22 presented by federal government was pro-people and growth-oriented. The government has allocated Rs.900 billion for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), he said and added that in addition, billions of rupees have been embarked for other projects in the Sindh province.

He expressed these views while addressing press conference here Saturday. He was flanked by PTI MPA Bilal Ahmed and others.

The Federal Minister said that it was not our job to build sewerage lines, roads, nullahs and other such works which was only the responsibility of the Baldia and added, we are doing this job as the Sindh government has failed to do these works.

Replying to a question, he said that each person had to play his role by owning the roads and other things and you have to take care of them.

The Solid Waste Management Company has failed to lift wastes from metropolitan city, he informed, asking that this company was needed to be devolved to district for enhancing its efficiency.

Ali Zaidi also proposed to devolve the Sindh Building Authority to district level, adding that if these things were implemented, situation would be different here. Each MNA of Karachi has been given an amount of Rs.550 million to spend it on the development of Karachi city, he maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI MPA Bilal Ahmed told that various development projects were in progress for the people of Karachi with some have been completed and others would soon be completed. The PTI-led government is making all out efforts to provide relief to the common people, he said, adding that whatever we are doing was the responsibility of the provincial government but unfortunately, it did nothing since last 14 years.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Budget Company Job Progress Baldia Ali Haider All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns killing of another thre ..

27 minutes ago

Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapses on pitch as ..

27 minutes ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance meets Iv ..

51 minutes ago

AJK to be equipped with universal health care syst ..

27 minutes ago

Spurs hire Paratici as director of football

27 minutes ago

FIA extends date of 1143 posts by one week; Sheikh ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.