Govt presented pro-people and growth-oriented budget: Zaidi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that the Budget 2021-22 presented by federal government was pro-people and growth-oriented. The government has allocated Rs.900 billion for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), he said and added that in addition, billions of rupees have been embarked for other projects in the Sindh province.

He expressed these views while addressing press conference here Saturday. He was flanked by PTI MPA Bilal Ahmed and others.

The Federal Minister said that it was not our job to build sewerage lines, roads, nullahs and other such works which was only the responsibility of the Baldia and added, we are doing this job as the Sindh government has failed to do these works.

Replying to a question, he said that each person had to play his role by owning the roads and other things and you have to take care of them.

The Solid Waste Management Company has failed to lift wastes from metropolitan city, he informed, asking that this company was needed to be devolved to district for enhancing its efficiency.

Ali Zaidi also proposed to devolve the Sindh Building Authority to district level, adding that if these things were implemented, situation would be different here. Each MNA of Karachi has been given an amount of Rs.550 million to spend it on the development of Karachi city, he maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI MPA Bilal Ahmed told that various development projects were in progress for the people of Karachi with some have been completed and others would soon be completed. The PTI-led government is making all out efforts to provide relief to the common people, he said, adding that whatever we are doing was the responsibility of the provincial government but unfortunately, it did nothing since last 14 years.