UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Presented Pro-people Budget: Adnan Dogar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:30 PM

Govt presented pro-people budget: Adnan Dogar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :City President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malik Adnan Dogar Sunday the government won hearts of masses by presenting pro-people budget.

In a statement, he remarked that government did not impose any new tax in the recent budget.

However, it reduced taxes on many items which would surely help control inflation in the country. He stated that the opposition was worried because they could not point fingers over the budgetary allocations.

About uplift work in city, the PTI City President observed that the government was ensuring uplift work at street level as huge funds have been earmarked in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Budget Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

2 hours ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

3 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

3 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.