Govt presented pro-people budget: Adnan Dogar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :City President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malik Adnan Dogar Sunday the government won hearts of masses by presenting pro-people budget.

In a statement, he remarked that government did not impose any new tax in the recent budget.

However, it reduced taxes on many items which would surely help control inflation in the country. He stated that the opposition was worried because they could not point fingers over the budgetary allocations.

About uplift work in city, the PTI City President observed that the government was ensuring uplift work at street level as huge funds have been earmarked in this regard.