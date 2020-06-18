UrduPoint.com
Govt Presented Tax Free Budget: Ali Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the government presented a tax free budget and in future it will continue reforms to improve the economy.

While taking part in the debate on budget 2020-21, he said the government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) paid back loans of Rs five billion.

He questioned the rise in loans from Rs 6000 billion to Rs 30000 billion during the tenures of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N).

He said political appointments were made in Pakistan Steel Mills and Pakistan International Airlines and as a result these institutions were damaged.

The government will improve the working of these institutions as people voted them for this objective, he added.

He said PTI highlighted the issue of justice and its leader Imran Khan raised his voice against injustice and oppression.

He said strong Pakistan was needed for support to the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

He said despite 70 years, the country could not get rid of the interest based financial system.

